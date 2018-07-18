RCMP investigating mailbox fires

Kings District RCMP are investigating an incident where several residential mailboxes were set on fire.

The incident happened in White Sands, P.E.I., around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Residents were able to control the fires quickly, said Cst. Will Fiset of the Montague RCMP.

"One of them got a water bucket out of his house and managed to control the fire before the fire department got there," Fiset said.

Melted mail

Others weren't so lucky, though. The fire department found some of the mailboxes melted, including the mail inside, Fiset said.

Police don't know yet exactly how many boxes were affected, or what was used to set them on fire.

"We didn't smell any gas or anything," Fiset said.

The public is asked to contact Fiset at 902-838-9300 if they have any information about the mailbox fires.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at peicrimestoppers.com

More P.E.I. news