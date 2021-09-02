RCMP take to the water to keep Islanders safe

Don't be surprised at the sight of a fast, black boat with a flashing blue light on P.E.I. waterways this Labour Day weekend.

The RCMP's patrol boat will be out and about through the holiday and beyond, as police continue to conduct spot checks on the water.

"The main goal of the whole patrol is water safety, make sure people have their boater cards and the correct safety gear," said Sgt. Chris Gunn.

Wednesday afternoon Gunn was on patrol in Charlottetown Harbour with two other officers, Const. Les Dill and Const. Sonet Sato.

They conducted spot checks on a pontoon boat with eight people on board, and they stopped a personal water craft, with a father and young son out for a pleasure ride.

The spot check reminded the boaters where they measure up, and where they don't.

The pontoon boat had plenty of life jackets — one for each person on board — but did not have the required fire extinguisher or buoyant throw line. The father and son were wearing their life jackets, and the dad had a photograph of his boater's card on his phone, which he had with him. That was good enough for police-check purposes.

The dad was relieved.

"I was kind of shocked, to be honest. It's my first time in four years."" said Andrew Lavoie of Charlottetown.

"You guys are out here promoting safety for sure."

The spot check took less than 10 minutes.

And, as with drivers on highways, RCMP are also looking for signs of alcohol or drug impairment in boat operators.

Sgt. Chris Gunn, Const. Les Dill and Const. Sonet Sato patrol Charlottetown Harbour in the RCMP patrol boat Wednesday. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

RCMP carry alcohol-testing equipment on board. Earlier Wednesday, RCMP had laid a charge for drug impairment against a boater in Charlottetown Harbour.

"We have an approved screening device on the boat. It's a roadside alcohol device," said Gunn.

"If there is a drug, then we have to take the boat operator back to shore to do some other tests."

RCMP boat patrols will continue past Labour Day

Island RCMP have two boats at their disposal. They patrol about one day a week, and use a trailer to take it to various ports around the province. A typical day on the water lasts three to five hours, during which the crew of either two or three RCMP members may stop up to 30 boaters on a busy day.

"We don't get to every boat," said Gunn,

"Visibility is a huge part of our patrols."

RCMP won't say where or when they'll be out next, but they do plan to be patrolling waters well beyond Labour Day weekend.

