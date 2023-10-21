Non-emergency crimes on P.E.I. can now be reported to RCMP online

RCMP have launched an online tool for people to report non-emergency crimes P.E.I.

Police say it can be used for incidents such as lost property, theft under $5,000 or minor mischief. It should not be used to report stolen firearms, credit cards or personal identification items, or to report crimes where there are witnesses or video evidence.

It is for use within areas of RCMP jurisdiction, or areas that do not have their own local police force. While it eliminates the need to visit or call a detachment, RCMP Sgt. Shaun Coady said it does not replace other forms of crime reporting, and people should still call 911 during an emergency.

"The online crime reporting tool is not monitored 24/7, such as an emergency line would be, so we still want people in an emergency event to be calling the police, but if you're looking to obtain a report for insurance purposes or something of that nature, you can use this online crime reporting to do so."

Illegal to file false police report

RCMP have started receiving reports through the online tool and will reach out should additional information be needed.

Police are also reminding the public that filing a false police report is a crime.

The online reporting tool can be found on the P.E.I. RCMP website.

The system is also used in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.