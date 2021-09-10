P.E.I. RCMP investigating reports of online extortion

P.E.I. RCMP says it's looking into several reports of online harassment and extortion after some intimate images were shared online.

Police say they received at least six reports from Islanders who accepted friend requests from strangers of the opposite sex. The complainants then were engaged in a conversation of a sexual nature, after which they were asked to send compromising pictures.

The stranger would then threaten to distribute the images to the person's contact list unless they were paid. The RCMP says that in some cases the images did end up getting shared to the complainants' Facebook friends.

Police are investigating whether the incidents are linked and they're trying to locate the perpetrators.

Anyone victim of a similar crime or who has information which may help the investigation is asked to contact the P.E.I. RCMP at 902-566-7112 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.