RCMP seeking owner of cash found near Cornwall

In early July, a sum of money found in the Cornwall area was turned in to Queens District RCMP.

Police are not saying how much money was found or where it was discovered for the sake of their ongoing investigation.

"We would like the owner to be able to call us and tell us about it, and we're trying to keep the integrity of that," said Sgt. Leanne Butler.

'It's different if you lost your coat'

"If you believe you know something about it, or if it's your money, you call us and tell us the details that you know, and then we'll see if they match."

Money isn't the same as other found property because there are no defining characteristics, Butler said.

We know what we have. The owner, if they've lost the same amount of money, will know how much it is. — Sgt. Leanne Butler, Queens District RCMP

"It's different if you lost your coat and you know that your coat is red, and you call the police and say, 'I lost my red coat.' Then it's easier to match," she said.

"But money is general, so we do have some specifics that the owner may be able to tell us."

'We know what we have'

Butler said it's not unusual for sums of money to be turned in.

"We know what we have. The owner, if they've lost the same amount of money, will know how much it is."

Police are not taking anonymous tips, preferring to speak directly to the potential owner of the money.

Anyone with information is asked to call Queens District RCMP at 902-368-9300.

More P.E.I. news