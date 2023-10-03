P.E.I. RCMP put out call for info on woman missing since June 17

RCMP on P.E.I. have put out a call for information on a woman who was last seen in mid-June, after receiving a call from someone they describe as "a concerned citizen."

The last known sighting of Élora Patoine was on June 17 in Borden-Carleton, the village that's home to the P.E.I. end of the Confederation Bridge linking the province to New Brunswick.

Patoine is 30 years old. She is five feet 10 inches and weighs 140 pounds, and has brown curly hair. She speaks both French and English.

RCMP Cpl. Gavin Moore says the investigation began this weekend, when police got a call expressing worry about Patoine.

"This is a high-priority file," he said. "We make efforts to follow up with all known contacts to that individual… we reach out and make sure that anybody who may come across them [will] let us know."

He expects police will be conducting interviews and checking through any available surveillance video as they search for Patoine.

Moore said Patoine has links to both Prince Edward Island and Quebec, and her last known address was in western P.E.I.

"When someone goes missing, it has deep and far-reaching impacts for the person and those that know them," said a post on the Facebook page maintained by the RCMP. "We ask that people spread the word through social media respectfully."

Both Prince District RCMP and the force's Major Crime Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information on Patoine is being asked to call Prince District RCMP at 902-436-9300. Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).