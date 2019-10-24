RCMP looking for missing P.E.I. teen

P.E.I. RCMP are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl and asking for the public's assistance.

Kings District RCMP are looking for Alysha Deveaux, who has been missing from her home in Kings County for the last week.

It is believed she is in the Montague or Charlottetown area, police said in a release Thursday morning.

Police have followed up on multiple leads, but have not located her, the release said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Montague RCMP 902-838-9300.

