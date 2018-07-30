Missing 30-year-old P.E.I. man found

A 30-year-old man reported missing on P.E.I. has been found, according to RCMP.

Sgt. Leanne Butler said the man called 911 around 3:30 a.m. on Monday looking for assistance from the police.

When officers arrived where they believed the man was calling from, they patrolled the area and were unable to find him or the vehicle he said he was driving.

Butler confirmed the man was located Monday afternoon.

