RCMP still following leads after ground search for Lennox Island man wraps up

The RCMP says the search for Jamie Sark is still on, even if the ground search for the missing 28-year-old has concluded in Lennox Island.

Sgt. Neil Logan of Prince District RCMP says they're currently following up on leads as to Sark's whereabouts. He was last seen Aug. 21 near the island's Mosquito Path.

"A lot of people think that when Ground Search and Rescue leaves that the search is over," Logan said. "But the search will continue."

Police wrapped up the ground search on Friday at around 7 p.m. An RCMP helicopter is now surveying the area.

"We're just going to keep doing as much as we can," Logan said.

Sark is described as being nearly five feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds.

He usually wears prescription glasses, and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and a black hat.

Some of his personal items were found near a water tower on Lennox Island on Thursday.

Anyone who may have information about Sark should contact the RCMP at (902) 436-9300.