RCMP find Lennox Island man dead near personal watercraft

Prince District RCMP say a Lennox Island man has been killed in a personal watercraft incident.

RCMP, the Tyne Valley Fire Department and Island EMS responded to a report of a man dead near a personal watercraft around 4 p.m. on Friday, police said in a news release.

The man was found next to a personal watercraft at the wharf at Ellerslie-Bideford, the release said.

A personal watercraft is a small, jet-powered vehicle such as a Sea-Doo or Jet Ski.

The 37-year-old man was on the water alone and had been wearing a life-jacket, RCMP said in the release.

The investigation is ongoing and RCMP are not releasing any further details at this time.

More P.E.I. news