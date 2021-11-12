RCMP set up Lennox Island drop-in sessions for Jamie Sark investigation

RCMP are hosting weekly sessions on Lennox Island, P.E.I., where community members can come forward with information regarding the death of Jamie Sark.

Sark's body was found on Nov. 12 in a heavily wooded area on the Island. The 28-year-old man had been missing since Aug. 22.

The first session was held last Friday near the community's fire hall. The sessions will be held Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. AT until Dec. 17.

Chris Gunn, criminal operations sergeant, said the sessions are just another way to get information from the public.

"We welcome any information that could lead to filling that back story, where Mr. Sark was leading to his disappearance," he said.

"Anyone who had information about the days leading up to when Mr. Sark went missing that you may have just remembered, or maybe they were out of the province and came back, we're looking to speak to those individuals."

Gunn said that because the investigation is ongoing he can't comment on how many people, if any, dropped in last Friday.

He said the sessions are strictly confidential, and that anyone who's not comfortable participating can still provide information through Crime Stoppers or by contacting the East Prince RCMP.