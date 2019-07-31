Large gatherings concern P.E.I. RCMP
‘One small event could multiply exponentially‘
RCMP on P.E.I. say they are fielding a lot of calls lately about large gatherings happening across the province.
Current pandemic public health regulations limit gathering sizes to a household plus 10 people, but Sgt. Chris Gunn said some people are ignoring those limits.
"We are very fortunate on P.E.I. to have low numbers," said Gunn.
"But as we've seen in our neighbouring Atlantic Canada provinces and across Canada, one small event could multiply exponentially and overwhelm Prince Edward Island."
Gunn said RCMP received complaints from all three counties last weekend.
Many of the gatherings are young people, he said. They have been getting together in remote areas and partying on beaches.
Gunn said he is especially concerned about the upcoming long weekend, and reminded people to follow public health rules.
