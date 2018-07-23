Man who died in motorcycle crash identified as Ike Hendricken

The man who died in a motorcycle crash on Friday has been identified as John Alexander "Ike" Hendricken of Pisquid, P.E.I.

The obituary from the North Shore Funeral Home described Hendricken as "all heart" and said "the red soil ran true in his veins and encompassed every part of his being.

"Ike also loved his motorcycle. With the wind in his hair and the freedom to ride, he was able to escape the pain and anguish that plagued his soul for so many years," it said.

Above all else, the obituary said, he loved his family.

"Ike cherished his children and grandchildren and had so much pride in their accomplishments. His smile, his laugh and his way of acting out a story will never be forgotten."

Motorcycles asked to ride alongside funeral procession

The funeral will be held at St. Andrews Roman Catholic Church in Mount Stewart, P.E.I., on Wed., July 25 at 3:00 p.m.

"To commemorate the life of our loving father, son, grandfather, sibling and partner we encourage anyone and everyone who has a motorcycle to ride alongside the funeral procession," the obituary said.

"Let's give Ike the send-off he deserves and would have dreamed about."

Crash under investigation

RCMP said the crash is still under investigation.

According to a news release, Hendricken was travelling north-bound on Route 4 in Albion Cross, P.E.I., when the motorcycle he was driving left the road and struck a ditch, according to the release. He was pronounced dead at the scene

