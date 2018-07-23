54-year-old Island man dies after crash in Albion Cross

A 54-year-old man has died following a crash in Albion Cross, P.E.I., on Friday, according to an RCMP news release.

The Kings County man was travelling north-bound on Route 4 when the motorcycle he was driving left the road and struck a ditch, according to the release.

RCMP said they were called at 5:20 p.m., and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

