54-year-old Island man dies after crash in Albion Cross
A 54-year-old man has died following a crash in Albion Cross, P.E.I., on Friday, according to an RCMP news release.
The Kings County man was travelling north-bound on Route 4 when the motorcycle he was driving left the road and struck a ditch, according to the release.
RCMP said they were called at 5:20 p.m., and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is under investigation.