RCMP investigating after report of attack on 20-year-old P.E.I. woman

RCMP are investigating after they received a call about a 20-year-old Island woman who reported she was violently attacked on Route 10 in Central Bedeque, P.E.I.

Police responded to a call at about 11:15 p.m. on Friday, said RCMP Cpl. Lisa Jones.

The woman told police she pulled onto the side of the road after noticing that her engine light had come on, Jones said.

After that, a red car also stopped on the side of the road and a man got out and approached the woman, said Jones.

According to what the woman told RCMP, the man asked her if she needed help, then demanded she hand over her wallet. The woman told police the man then began to hit her with a metal rod.

When another car appeared on the road, the woman told police the man returned to his car and drove away, Jones said.

The woman's boyfriend drove her to Prince County Hospital where she was treated, Jones said.

The attacker was described to police as a man in his 20s, about five feet six inches tall with short facial hair, and wearing a blue hoodie and black hat.

RCMP are continuing to investigate.

