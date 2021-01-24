Situation in western P.E.I. being 'taken care of,' says mayor

There continues to be a large police presence outside a home on Route 14 in P.E.I., neighbours say.

RCMP have asked people to avoid an area in western P.E.I. due an "active incident in progress."

The area is Route 14 between the Back Settlement Road and Route 182.

In an email sent early Sunday morning, the RCMP said there was no risk to the public.

Allan McInnis, mayor of the nearby town of Tignish, said the local fire hall has been offered as a base for police. He said he spoke to a police officer on Sunday.

"He informed me that with the ongoing situation that everything was well being taken care of."

A few area residents say police contacted them directly early this morning, telling them to stay inside. They said they've seen police in the area but have not been told what is happening.

Florence DesRoches, who lives nearby, said she could see about nine police cars and an armoured truck.

"People were calling my place constantly because they knew we live up here and they wanted to know what was going on, and when you don't know what's going on and nobody is telling you anything ... it's kinda nerve-racking."

Maritime Electric had a planned power outage in the area from 2-6 a.m. However, a spokesperson for the utility said it was not related to the incident.