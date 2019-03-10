Island RCMP warning seal watchers to keep off the ice

RCMP are warning people not to go near the ice in the harbour near the Hillsborough Bridge following several reports of people walking out to look at seals.

Const. Jamie Parsons of the Queens County RCMP said police received a number of calls Sunday evening about people stopping their cars along the bridge to watch the seals, which slowed traffic.

He said when police responded they noticed people walking on the ice — dangerously close to patches of open water — to take pictures of the seals perched on the ice.

"This is a safety risk," Parsons said. "There is open water there and currents underneath the ice certainly makes it a dangerous situation.

"The water is moving so fast with the rising tide and receding tide. The ice is just unpredictable in the harbour and we want to caution people."

"The seals are intriguing to watch BUT PLEASE STAY OFF THE ICE. With the moving currents this area is DANGEROUS."

Parsons said police also have received reports of people walking out onto the ice at beaches across the Island, some venturing dangerously far from the shore.

"The RCMP wants to express our concern for people being out on the ice, especially with the mild temperatures," he added.

Parsons said police want to remind people that when they take the risk of walking on the ice they could also put first responders at risk.

