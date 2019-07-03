Horse-drawn buggy, vehicle crash sends 2 to hospital

Two people were sent to the hospital Tuesday night after a car collided with a horse-drawn buggy in Peakes in Kings County, P.E.I.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday a vehicle hit the horse and buggy and lost control, then severed a Maritime Electric utility pole and landed on its side, according RCMP Sgt. Chris Gunn.

The car's driver and passenger were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown with non-life threatening injuries, he said.

Gunn said six people were in the horse-drawn buggy and that the family was uninjured.

The horse suffered a cut to its leg and at the time of the accident it did not seem serious, Gunn said.

"We're hoping that the horse makes a full recovery. I know the family was seeking a veterinarian to take a look at it."

'Slow down'

Police are reminding drivers to watch for buggies and slow-moving farm vehicles on P.E.I. roads.

"The RCMP would like to remind motorists when they're travelling on the road to watch out for buggies and slow-moving farm machinery this time of year," Gunn said.

"We want to make sure that the public slows down for these vehicles and takes their time in passing them safely."

The investigation is ongoing.

