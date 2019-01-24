RCMP looking for public's help with month-old hit and run

RCMP on P.E.I. are looking for help with information about a hit and run they say happened a month ago in Cornwall, P.E.I.

The collision happened on the Trans-Canada Highway just east of Clyde River on Dec. 18 when road conditions were very poor.

In a written release issued Wednesday, police said they are looking to speak with the driver of a gold-coloured four-door sedan, possibly a Lincoln model between 2005 and 2010, that was travelling east.

Police say the sedan passed one vehicle "in a dangerous manner." Shortly after that the driver lost control and hit another vehicle coming in the other direction. The sedan then hit a snow bank at the side of the road and stopped.

Want to speak with driver

The passengers of the vehicle that had been passed stopped at the collision and briefly spoke to the driver of the sedan, the release said.

"Then the driver of the sedan got out of his vehicle, looked at the damages, removed a part of his bumper and then got back into his vehicle and drove away, without providing his name or vehicle information to the driver of the vehicle he struck."

Police describe the driver as being between six feet and six feet two inches tall.

"RCMP Queens District officers would like to speak with the driver of this vehicle and is asking for the public's assistance in identifying either the vehicle or the person in question," the release said.

They are asking that anyone with information call Queens District RCMP at (902) 368-9300. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers at peicrimestoppers.com or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

