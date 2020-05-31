RCMP put brakes on potentially large outdoor gatherings

RCMP are reminding teenagers that large gatherings, including informal graduation parties, are still not permitted on P.E.I.

Prince District RCMP said they were alerted to plans of graduation parties with 200 people or more Saturday night. They sent a message on Twitter Saturday asking for information.

Const. Jon Russell said checkpoints were set up in the areas where the parties might occur. He said some kids were stopped and left without incident.

"Basically a few kids showed up, they saw the police, the police explained the restrictions were still in place, they turned around and they left. That's it," he said.

"Everything went peacefully and there were no parties."

Prince District RCMP receive multiple reports of large grad parties of 200+ people potentially taking place tonight, Saturday, May 30 - contact the RCMP with info: RCMP East Prince at 902-436-9300, RCMP West Prince at 902-853-9300 <a href="https://t.co/KtfjNaZ8Jh">https://t.co/KtfjNaZ8Jh</a> —@RCMPPEI

Currently, outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people from different households are not permitted under COVID-19 public health measures. On Monday, the start of Phase 3 of P.E.I.'s ease-back plan, that number increases to 20.

Traditional high school graduation ceremonies, proms and parties were cancelled on P.E.I. due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools have been working with students and parents on plans for a non-traditional ceremony and party. Those plans are awaiting approval from the Chief Public Health Office.

More from CBC P.E.I.