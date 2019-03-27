P.E.I RCMP keeping close eye on grad parties

Field parties for high school graduations have been happening this week and Queens District RCMP say they have been keeping a close eye on the events.

So far there have been three of these parties held in the last four nights in a field off the Dixon Road in Breadalbane, P.E.I., said Staff Sgt. Shane Hubley.

"They are unofficial grad parties by the various high schools," Hubley said.

There are volunteers and chaperones who are mostly parents, typically monitoring the parties along with security, Hubley said.

"I guess what the parents and the chaperones are trying to achieve is to make it as safe as they can, which is a good thing. However, they're also condoning underage consumption of alcohol."

Not condoning behaviour

Hubley said the RCMP as an organization doesn't support underage drinking at all.

"We're there in a policing capacity to keep people safe, but in no way are we condoning their behaviour."

Multiple seizures of alcohol from underaged drivers and occupants last night. Make the right choice, don’t drink and drive... CST. Duggan <a href="https://t.co/QE4X7OgN8h">pic.twitter.com/QE4X7OgN8h</a> —@RCMPPEITraffic

Police have been setting up near access points to check for impaired drivers and to make sure everyone is safe, Hubley said.

Hubley said alcohol has been confiscated when no one in a vehicle is 19 or older.

"If you are not 19, you can't be driving around in a car with alcohol."

Hubley said police have confiscated liquor, but given the fact that about 1,000 students attended these parties, there hasn't been a large amount of alcohol confiscated.

More P.E.I. news