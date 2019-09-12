Gas and dash: Fuel theft causing problems on P.E.I., RCMP say

Reports of gas thefts are a continuous issue on the Island according to RCMP, and it is causing problems, not only for the gas stations, but RCMP as well.

According to a report filed at Stratford's council meeting this week, the town saw 16 instances of suspected thefts of gas in August. Of those, 11 were at the Esso and five at the Petro-Canada.

"Most of the time it's people who get distracted — they go to buy some milk or they go to buy something at another part of the service station and then they leave without buying their gas," said Sgt. Leanne Butler, NCO for Queens District RCMP.

"That causes work for our detachment when they call in, because it's basically we're trying to collect money for a private business."

Butler said it can take a lot of time out of an officer's day dealing with these calls.

Sgt. Leanne Butler says the calls use up a lot of resources. (Randy McAndrew/CBC )

"Each time a file is opened by somebody, a member responds to it. We have to get the video from the service station and then you have to try to track down the person and find out — did they intentionally not pay?"

Butler said she thinks a system where customers must pay before filling up could help to alleviate the problem for both the stations and the police.

Cutomers could be charged

Butler said although most times it is unintentional, she warns that if police can't find evidence that a customer did not intend to steal, they could be charged with a crime.

"Occasionally things happen like somebody taps their credit card and maybe it didn't go through, but on the video it shows that they made the attempt with the tap," she said.

"If they just forget, they leave they don't pay — they've stolen a service, they've stolen something, which is gas. And as all of us know gas is not cheap, so if they leave without paying for $100 worth of gas, that is a theft, that is chargeable under the Criminal Code."

Butler said the bottom line is for the public to be more aware, and avoid distractions while at the pumps.

