P.E.I. police dispatched to N.S. to help as fishing dispute continues

About 20 police officers from P.E.I. have gone to southwestern Nova Scotia to provide extra resources as tension heats up over Mi'kmaq communities exercising treaty fishing rights.

Sgt. Craig Eveleigh of Queens District RCMP said officers are part of a special tactical operations team composed of RCMP officers and members of the Charlottetown police and Summerside police.

"If things escalated, they have special skills and training," he said.

Tensions have been running high in southwest Nova Scotia this fall.

Commercial lobster fishermen object to Mi'kmaq boats fishing out of season. Mi'kmaq fishermen point out that the Supreme Court of Canada has recognized their treaty-guaranteed right to fish for a "moderate livelihood."

Last week, two lobster facilities in southwest Nova Scotia were targeted and vandalized. One of the facilities, located in Middle West Pubnico, N.S., was destroyed in a Saturday blaze that RCMP have deemed suspicious.

Eveleigh said RCMP in Nova Scotia requested assistance from the P.E.I. officers. They are helping with front-line operations, he said.

It's unclear how long the Island officers will remain in Nova Scotia.

