No-permit fireworks could lead to P.E.I. court date: RCMP

RCMP in Queens District are reminding Islanders they need a permit to sell or use fireworks, after receiving a number of complaints this summer.

Staff Sgt. Shane Hubley says people who don't have the proper permit can be charged.

The complaints are from "residents who are concerned about the noise and the fire hazard that fireworks can present," he said.

"It's actually illegal to possess fireworks in this province unless you have a specific permit that's issued by the provincial government allowing you to have them."

The charge would fall under the P.E.I. Fire Prevention Act, and violators could end up with a provincial court date.

Fire risk still at 'extreme'

Hubley noted that improper handling of fireworks can cause significant injury and property damage.

The fire weather index is sitting at extreme for P.E.I.'s western and northeastern regions, and high for the central part of the province.

P.E.I. has experienced one small forest fire and several field fires since the last substantial rainfall.

More from CBC P.E.I.