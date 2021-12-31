RCMP hand out $8,400 in fines to group refusing testing at Confederation Bridge

Eight Islanders have been fined a total of $8,400 for refusing to get tested at the Confederation Bridge, according to P.E.I. RCMP.

Anyone entering P.E.I. has to take a COVID-19 rapid test before continuing to their destination.

On Dec. 29, police responded to a call at the COVID-19 screening facility in Borden-Carleton. There, police say eight people who are residents of P.E.I. refused to be tested — as is required by the Public Health Act.

Each person was fined $1,050 for failing to comply, and they are now in an eight-day isolation period.

RCMP said the eight are being "monitored for compliance."

Under current measures, fully vaccinated travellers must self-isolate until they test negative on Day 4 following their arrival.

People entering the province who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated must do so for eight days, and be tested on Day 8.