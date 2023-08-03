Largest fentanyl seizure in P.E.I. history nets 10-year sentence, RCMP says

A Cornwall, P.E.I., man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection to what RCMP say is the largest fentanyl seizure in Island history.

Jarrett Ivan DesRoches was sentenced in Charlottetown provincial court Thursday after a joint submission from the Crown and defence. He pleaded guilty to the charges in July.

According to the agreed statement of facts, police intercepted a FedEx package addressed to DesRoches that contained suspected fentanyl and cocaine.

After a search at a Cornwall residence later that day, police seized almost 1.6 kilograms of fentanyl, in addition to 200 grams of cocaine and two loaded handguns.

At the time, police said that amount of fentanyl could be equivalent to one million doses.

RCMP seized almost 1.6 kilograms of fentanyl, pictured above, along with 200 grams of cocaine and two loaded handguns in a drug bust back in February. (RCMP)

A 37-year-old Cornwall woman had also been charged with drug and firearm-related charges, but those charges were later stayed, police said.

Fentanyl can be fatal even in amounts equivalent to just 18 grains of salt, RCMP said in a release. It can be absorbed through the skin or breathed in.