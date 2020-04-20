RCMP on P.E.I. mourn fallen comrade in Nova Scotia

Some RCMP officers on P.E.I. have taken advantage of counselling services offered by the force as they deal with the Nova Scotia shooting that killed at least 17 people, including one RCMP officer.

Const. Heidi Stevenson was killed when she responded to the call about an active shooter. The shooting started in the small community of Portapique, and ended when the suspect was killed in Enfield, north of Halifax.

Sgt. Chris Gunn of Kings District RCMP described the police force as one large family, and even though no officers from P.E.I. were involved, they all feel the impact.

"These events are very tragic for not only the RCMP but also the community. We're trying to put on a brave face because work still has to be done but still remember our colleague and her family."

Gunn said RCMP has trained members as peer-to-peer support workers. They are trained to listen, and connect colleagues with professional services if necessary. Officers can also call the Employee Assistance Program for 24-hour access to counselling services.

