80-year-old man killed in 3-vehicle collision in Springfield, P.E.I.

An 80-year-old man is dead and two others are in hospital with serious injuries after a three-vehicle collision in Springfield, P.E.I., on Friday.

RCMP, along with EMS, the Kensington Fire Department and the Department of Transportation, responded to the scene on Route 2 near the Rattenbury Road at about 7:20 p.m.

Prince District RCMP are investigating.

In a news release, RCMP said the preliminary investigation appears to show a car crossed the centre line and struck an oncoming minivan. A third vehicle went into the ditch and avoided the other vehicles.

The 80-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His female passenger is in hospital with serious injuries. The male driver of the second vehicle was sent to Halifax with life-threatening injuries.

No one was seriously injured in the third vehicle that went into the ditch to avoid the collision.

The road was closed for three hours as police investigated the incident. A traffic reconstructionist attended the scene.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor, the release said.