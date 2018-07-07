RCMP searching for man after 3 early-morning robberies

The man is described as six-foot-tall, average build with a Blue Jays baseball cap, cream-coloured hoodie and a blue scarf over his face. (RCMP) Police in P.E.I. are looking for a man they believe is connected to a string of three early-morning robberies in Prince and Queens counties.

Around 4 a.m. on Saturday, RCMP responded to a robbery at the Irving gas station in Hunter River, where a man in a mask demanded an undisclosed amount of cash, said Sgt. Leanne Butler.

The man was gone when police arrived.

However, Butler said RCMP believe the suspect is connected to two similar robberies that took place in the Summerside area that morning — one at the Travellers Inn on Route 2 in St. Eleanors and one at the Reads Corner Esso in Summerside.

"From the pictures and videos that we've gathered so far during the investigation it appears that the person is one in the same," Butler said.

She said RCMP are working with Summerside Police and no one was harmed in any of the incidents.

Request to review dashcam video

The man is described as six-feet-tall with an average build. Police say he was wearing a Blue Jays baseball cap, cream-coloured hoodie and a blue scarf over his face.

Because of the amount of traffic due to the Cavendish Beach Music Festival, RCMP ask that anyone with dashcams that may have been on the roads early Saturday morning review their footage and contact police if they remember seeing any "suspicious vehicles."

RCMP are also asking anyone with tips to call their local police or P.E.I. Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

​More P.E.I. news