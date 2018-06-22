Take care with ear buds, RCMP warn joggers, cyclists

RCMP on P.E.I. are asking Islanders to be aware of the potential dangers of ear buds or headphones when out for a run or cycling.

"A lot of people like to listen to music while they're running or biking," said RCMP Const. Jamie Parsons.

"We're not saying not to do it, but what we want people to do is be aware that you can't hear as well with headphones."

Parsons had a few suggestions for keeping safe.

Stay as far from the traffic as possible.

Run on the left side so you can see the traffic coming.

Turn the music off when you're in a busy area.

Using headphones while running or cycling is not illegal, he said, but he added a few precautions can help make you safer.

Parsons noted RCMP will be watching for cyclists not wearing helmets, which are required in P.E.I.

More P.E.I. news