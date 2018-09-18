2 men arrested after police find drugs, weapons, cash during traffic stop

Skip to Main Content
Two Summerside men were arrested Monday after a traffic stop where police seized crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, cannabis and hydromorphone pills, according to RCMP.

Malcolm Campbell · CBC News ·

Police said $1,200 in cash and several hunting knives were also found during the search.

According to RCMP, the half-ounce of seized crystal methamphetamine was worth up to $2,800 on the street.

The men — aged 19 and 31 — were arrested by members of the Prince District Joint Force Operations Drug Unit, which is comprised of RCMP and Summerside and Kensington Police.

Police said the 31-year-old-man was released from custody, but the 19-year-old was held on an separate warrant. 

Neither man has been charged yet.

The investigation is ongoing.

