New
2 men arrested after police find drugs, weapons, cash during traffic stop
Two Summerside men were arrested Monday after a traffic stop where police seized crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, cannabis and hydromorphone pills, according to RCMP.
Police found crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, hydromorphone pills, cannabis, cash and weapons
Two Summerside men were arrested Monday after a traffic stop where police seized crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, cannabis and hydromorphone pills, according to RCMP.
Police said $1,200 in cash and several hunting knives were also found during the search.
According to RCMP, the half-ounce of seized crystal methamphetamine was worth up to $2,800 on the street.
The men — aged 19 and 31 — were arrested by members of the Prince District Joint Force Operations Drug Unit, which is comprised of RCMP and Summerside and Kensington Police.
Police said the 31-year-old-man was released from custody, but the 19-year-old was held on an separate warrant.
Neither man has been charged yet.
The investigation is ongoing.