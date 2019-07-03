RCMP seek 'dangerous' driver after police chase in western P.E.I.

RCMP say they are trying to track down a driver who passed several school buses after they had to abandon a police chase on Highway 2 in western P.E.I. near Portage June 26.

"What we do know is that it was a black four-door Acura brand vehicle, it had a large chrome piece over the grill, fairly distinctive," said RCMP Staff Sgt. Kevin Baillie.

Baillie said the car was going 143 km/hr in a posted 90 km/hr zone and there was lots of traffic in the area.

He said the car's driver used a turning lane to pass a number of vehicles driving on the road, including three school buses, as it was the last day of school.

Police chase too dangerous to continue

The speeding driver was observed by RCMP around 3:30 p.m., Baillie said, but did not slow down when police pursued it.

Baillie said the officer ended the chase, believing it was too dangerous to continue.

"This was a marked police car with roof lights, lights on the grill, lights on the headlights, a siren as well. It should have been very visible," said Baillie.

Baillie said he wasn't sure if children were aboard the buses.

"It was clear to the officer that the vehicle wasn't going to slow down," he said, adding it is unusual for someone to be going that fast but it was particularly concerning as it was during the afternoon.

"This kind of speed would be concerning at any time of night or day," said Baillie. "Very dangerous."

"If you get into a collision at these speeds the injuries are going to be very serious or fatal," he said.

Asking public for help

RCMP did not get a licence plate number and have not been able to find the car or driver involved.

"We don't have any leads on the driver and this is why we're appealing to the public," Baillie said.

"We're certainly hoping someone from the public will come forward and give us the information we require."

He said police believe there was a driver and also a passenger in the Acura.

