RCMP called to P.E.I. premier's home Friday

RCMP were called to P.E.I. Premier Dennis King's home in Queen's County on Friday after someone upset with some of the province's COVID-19 decisions arrived on the property.

"We are in an emotionally-charged time," King said addressing the situation at an afternoon media briefing Friday.

King said he wasn't home when the person came to his house to voice concerns — but his wife was.

"She was in the barn. She runs her business from home. She was very upset," he said.

King said the person said something that made his wife feel threatened.

She tried calling King, who was in a meeting and couldn't take the call, so she got in touch with senior staff who called security and RCMP.

It was certainly a scary couple minutes until I was able to piece it together. — Premier Dennis King

"I didn't know all of this was going on," he said. "She did connect with me. She was upset, she told me what was going on."

King said he was able to figure out who the person was — so he called them.

"We had a good chat. It's OK to disagree, as I say, so it turned out fine," King said.

Scary moment

"It was certainly a scary couple minutes until I was able to piece it together," King said.

King said he understands criticism is part of the job as a premier and politician on P.E.I. and thinks he is approachable.

"I don't mind interacting with people. I love it. I love my constituents," King said, adding he believes the person who visited his property had no ill intention.

"But I think your immediate thought goes to my 13-year-old opening the door and just being a good 13-year-old kid and what that could potentially be. I know it is P.E.I. and we don't think these things happen here so, so it's tough," King said.

"I wasn't prepared for that."

King said people will have differences of opinion and Islanders can disagree in a civil way and have effective discussions.

No charges laid

Queens District RCMP Sgt. Craig Eveleigh said officers went to King's home around 11 a.m.

Eveleigh said it was determined no threats were made and there was no safety concern. He said no laws were broken in the incident, and no charges have been laid.

