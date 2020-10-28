Summerside woman to be charged after RCMP cruiser rammed
A woman from Summerside, P.E.I. is facing charges of flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and assault with a weapon after an incident in the city Tuesday.
1st attempt to stop vehicle was by Summerside Police
It started when Summerside Police attempted to stop a vehicle, according to an RCMP police, but the driver fled at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle was later spotted in a part of the region under RCMP jurisdiction and a traffic stop was attempted again. This time, police said, the suspect vehicle rammed the RCMP cruiser and fled.
But the vehicle went off the road a short time later. A 30-year-old woman was arrested.
The officer involved in the crash and the occupants of the suspect vehicle were examined by Island EMS. Injuries were determined to be minor.