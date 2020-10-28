Summerside woman to be charged after RCMP cruiser rammed

A woman from Summerside is facing charges of flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and assault with a weapon after an incident in the P.E.I. city Tuesday.

It started when Summerside Police attempted to stop a vehicle, according to an RCMP police, but the driver fled at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle was later spotted in a part of the region under RCMP jurisdiction and a traffic stop was attempted again. This time, police said, the suspect vehicle rammed the RCMP cruiser and fled.

But the vehicle went off the road a short time later. A 30-year-old woman was arrested.

The officer involved in the crash and the occupants of the suspect vehicle were examined by Island EMS. Injuries were determined to be minor.

