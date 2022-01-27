Trucker convoy headed to Ottawa 'peaceful,' says RCMP

A convoy of truckers and their supporters gathered in Borden-Carleton Thursday morning to begin their trip to Ottawa in what's called a "freedom convoy."

The group opposes COVID-19 restrictions and supports Canadian truck drivers protesting the vaccine mandate on the cross-border industry.

The P.E.I. RCMP was on site before and during the demonstration to look out for public safety and for traffic issues.

"The RCMP is responsible for Borden, so traffic and safety was paramount for us," said Sgt. Chris Gunn of the RCMP.

Gunn said the RCMP's divisional liaison team reached out to the organizers earlier to find out what the group was planning and that team was also on site today.

We are aware of protest action planned for today in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Borden?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Borden</a> area. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCMPPEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCMPPEI</a> will be in the area to promote public safety. Motorists in the area should be prepared for possible delays. Public safety is our top priority. <a href="https://t.co/BZ6uYpkoGb">pic.twitter.com/BZ6uYpkoGb</a> —@RCMPPEI

Gunn estimates more than 70 vehicles left the province in the convoy and approximately 300 supporters were lining the road as they left.

He said the RCMP was also watching for the safety of those standing along the sides of the road in support of the convoy.

"The demonstration was able to flow across the Confederation Bridge without creating extra delays," Gunn said.

The RCMP also worked with public health to streamline the return of those involved.

"There was a certain amount of vehicles that all they did was travel across the bridge," Gunn said. "They didn't go any further than cross the bridge and then do the turn around at the tourist centre there."

The truckers next stop was the Nova Scotia and New Brunswick border, and they'll eventually join other protesters in Ottawa.