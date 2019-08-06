RCMP setting up patrols in construction areas

RCMP on P.E.I. are on the lookout for distracted drivers in construction zones.

After tweeting Sunday evening about a collision in a construction zone, RCMP said they would be increasing patrols.

"We do get complaints from construction zones about drivers not obeying their signs. We do have our members who respond to those complaints and investigate them," said Sgt. Chris Gunn.

"Our traffic unit has been setting up in construction zones to target drivers that are not following the rules or guidance from the people that are giving them signs of stopping or slowing."

While police will be on the lookout for any violation, distracted drivers are a particular problem, Gunn said, and it's not just about drivers on their phones. Drivers dealing with children in rear seats or sightseeing are also an issue.

Gunn reminded drivers fines are doubled in construction zones.