RCMP, Charlottetown police searching for robbery suspect

Queens District RCMP and Charlottetown police are searching for a suspect, who police say was involved in a robbery Tuesday night at the North River Quick Mart in Cornwall, P.E.I.

Michael Hollinger, 26, has been charged with robbery and RCMP issued a warrant for his arrest, said Sgt. Leanne Butler.

Police said no one was injured during the incident.

Vehicle recovered

Butler said police received a call of a robbery at 4:36 p.m. on Tuesday and are asking anyone who may have information about Hollinger to contact them.

"We have put out his picture and … we do have a warrant for him, for his arrest and we are looking for any tips that the public have of where he might currently be," Butler said.

"He's described as 5-foot-10, and has a distinctive tattoo on his neck that says, Loyalty," Butler said.

Police say no one was injured during the robbery Tuesday at the North River Quick Mart. (Google maps)

Butler said police have recovered the blue Mazda they believe Hollinger was driving on Tuesday night, but would not disclose where the vehicle was found.

Charlottetown police Deputy Chief Brad MacConnell said his department also has an arrest warrant for Hollinger for unrelated incidents including theft and possession of stolen property.

Anyone who sees Hollinger is cautioned not to approach him but to call the RCMP, Charlottetown police or 911.

