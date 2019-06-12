Multiple police agencies arrest robbery suspect near Kensington, P.E.I.

Queens District RCMP say robbery suspect Michael Hollinger was located and arrested near Kensington, P.E.I., around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say Hollinger was involved in a robbery Tuesday night at the North River Quick Mart in Cornwall, P.E.I.

Hollinger, 26, was charged with robbery and RCMP issued a warrant for his arrest on Tuesday evening, said Sgt. Leanne Butler. Police said no one was injured during the incident.

Police say no one was injured during the robbery Tuesday at the North River Quick Mart. (Google maps)

Butler said Charlottetown, Kensington and Summerside police as well as Queens and East Prince RCMP, and an RCMP dog team were all involved in arresting Hollinger.

"We were working all together and we did effect the arrest of Michael Hollinger safely, no one was injured during the arrest," Butler said.

Vehicle recovered

Butler said police received a call of a robbery at 4:36 p.m. on Tuesday and put a call out to the public asking anyone who may have information about Hollinger to contact them.

"We had a number of tips from the public that we were following up during the day, and during a joint investigation we were able to determine where he was and effected the arrest," Butler said.

Charlottetown police Deputy Chief Brad MacConnell said his department also has an arrest warrant for Hollinger for unrelated incidents including theft and possession of stolen property.

Butler said Hollinger is in jail and is scheduled to appear before the courts Thursday on multiple charges from the various police agencies.

