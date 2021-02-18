P.E.I. police say phone scams, fraud complaints on the rise

Both RCMP and Charlottetown police say they're seeing an increase in fraud and telephone scam complaints.

RCMP say on average they're getting one or two reports a day, while Charlottetown police describe it as a slight increase.

RCMP Staff-Sgt. Kevin Baillie said some cases involve a fraudster collecting benefits in someone else's name.

He said callers can trick people into giving their personal information such as bank account number, social insurance number or date of birth, and that makes it easy for the caller to apply for benefits.

There have been cases on P.E.I. involving refunds from the Canada Revenue Agency, employment insurance claims and CERB benefits, he said.

Deputy Chief Brad MacConnell said Charlottetown police try to raise awareness about scammers, especially during tax season. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"If someone does apply and changes your address and gives your personal information, they may be receiving these benefits and you're not even aware of it," said Baillie.

"We've seen it unfortunately, many occurrences where people have fallen prey, sent thousands, if not tens of thousands of dollars to fraudsters."

Baillie said when it comes to scams involving government benefits, if people don't check their online accounts regularly, the misdirection of funds can go unnoticed for months or even years.

"A lot people don't go into their online CRA account unless it's tax time," he said.

Tax time popular with scammers

Deputy Chief Brad MacConnell said Charlottetown police typically see an increase in phone scams around tax season.

He said the calls usually involve pressure tactics, such as threatening arrest or deportation.

"If someone calls, you know, with those type of pressure tactics just simply hang up on them," said MacConnell.

"Don't be scared to say 'no.'"

RCMP say if scammers get personal information on the phone they can then use that to apply for benefits and get them sent to their address. (CBC)

MacConnell said if the caller asks for payment in gift cards, bitcoin, or prepaid cards, "that should be a big red flag."

If you are scammed, he said you can report it to police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre via their website or by calling 1-888-495-8501.

Police said in many scam cases charges are not laid and it's difficult to recover the stolen money as scammers are often based in other countries.

"Very few of these seem to originate in Prince Edward Island," Baillie said. "Probably in over 99 per cent of the cases the money is not recovered," he said.

"As long as the fraudsters are making some money from these scams they're going to continue doing it," he said.

