P.E.I. man charged in fatal head-on collision

A 56-year-old man from the Cornwall, P.E.I., area is facing two charges related to a fatal head-on collision that led to the death of an Island woman, according to an RCMP news release.

The man is charged with impaired driving causing death and impaired driving with blood alcohol concentration exceeding 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, causing death.

In March, the 36-year-old woman, driving a Honda Civic, collided with a van driven by the man, police said at the time.

The woman was airlifted to Halifax where she died from her injuries.

The man is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Charlottetown on Aug. 6, 2018.

