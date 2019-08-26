P.E.I. RCMP officers trained to drive ATVs for patrols, emergencies
‘We plan to do some patrols in conjunction with conservation officers and the ATV federation’
Prince Edward Island RCMP officers took part in an all-terrain vehicle training course last Saturday offered by the P.E.I. ATV Federation.
The half-day course focused on ATV training, safety and etiquette, said Sgt. Chris Gunn with P.E.I. RCMP.
The provincial RCMP has purchased six ATVs, Gunn said, which will be used to patrol trails and respond to ATV complaints.
"Throughout the year, we plan to do some patrols in conjunction with conservation officers and the ATV federation," he said.
Gunn said the ATVs can also be used by officers for certain emergency operations, such as search and rescue.
Education tool
Gunn said the RCMP has received ATV-related complaints from across the Island, and having ATVs will allow the police to educate the public on proper use of these vehicles.
"It'll also help us in the enforcement side as well," said Gunn.
"No one wants to see harm to riders nor the environment," the RCMP said in news release. "So educating yourselves and others in your family or circle of friends can go a long way toward keeping everyone safe."
Islanders can visit the P.E.I. ATV Federation's website for information on ATV safety and trail passes.
