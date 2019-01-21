3 arrested by P.E.I. RCMP after multiple car thefts

Three people on P.E.I. have been arrested in connection to thefts and stolen vehicles dating back to November 2018.

All three appeared in provincial court Monday.

Sgt. Chris Gunn, with Kings District RCMP, said it began last fall with a number of calls about thefts from vehicles and vehicles being stolen in the Kings County area.

"All these events seemed to be thefts of convenience," Gunn said. "The victim had left their car unlocked and the point where the vehicles had been stolen, they had left the keys in the vehicle somewhere."

Gunn said that loose change and other valuables were stolen from the unlocked cars.

RCMP say they have recovered six vehicles that were stolen — mostly from the Montague area but also Charlottetown and Borden-Carleton.

It was a mix of cars, SUVs and trucks — the most recent just last week — and there was no damage to the vehicles.

Police say the stolen vehicles were sometimes left abandoned near where the next theft took place — so they believe the thieves were ditching one car and driving off in another.

The three charged — two men in their 20s and an 18-year-old female — are being kept in custody until their next court appearance Feb. 7.

'Don't leave keys in your car'

"These individuals involved with these thefts, from vehicles and theft of vehicles, were opportunists," Gunn said.

"They are out checking your cars during the night while you are asleep. Let's prevent them from taking your car by taking your valubles out and locking your cars."

Gunn says the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be laid.

