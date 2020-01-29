RCMP working with advocacy groups to review sexual assault cases

The RCMP on P.E.I. is working with local advocacy groups to review some sexual assault investigations and ensure they were handled properly.

The review committees are part of a national strategy by the RCMP.

The groups look at cases in which a criminal charge was not laid. A case may not be "cleared by charge" for a variety of reasons: because there wasn't enough evidence, the victim didn't want to pursue a charge, the investigation is still underway, or the complaint was classified "unfounded."

In 2017, a provincial review of sexual assault investigations by all four police agencies on P.E.I. found that nearly 40 per cent of cases were ruled unfounded.

RCMP Staff-Sgt. Major Hank Pollard said the review committees were established to look into these cases and ensure that the investigations were thorough and handled correctly.

'External set of eyes'

"I think by having an external set of eyes like our committee looking at these files — I think it's wonderful," he said, adding the input from local advocates for sexual assault survivors will improve the way investigations are handled.

RCMP Staff-Sgt. Major Hank Pollard says the sexual assault investigations review committees were established to ensure that investigations were thorough and handled correctly. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

Pollard said the group met for the first time in November and reviewed four cases which were selected randomly by the RCMP's national sexual assault review team.

He said once the group reviewed each case, it provided recommendations.

"Whether the files should be reopened, whether it should be reclassified," said Pollard. "In a broader sense, where they can provide information in relation to maybe training or the review of policy and the change of policy as well."

I'm hoping that those other police forces will reach out. Otherwise yeah, they'll be hearing from us.​​​​​​ - Rachael Crowder, P.E.I. Rape and Sexual Assault Centre

There are five community groups taking part in the committee, including the P.E.I. Rape and Sexual Assault Centre.

Executive director Rachael Crowder said the advocacy-based model will improve investigations in the long run.

"I think it helps us all to increase our awareness of what … all the other organizations are doing," she said.

"The bottom line is that we're all trying to serve survivors better."

P.E.I. is one of five provinces to have sexual assault investigations review committees. The others are Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories and Yukon. The plan is to also set up committees in the remaining provinces.

Rachael Crowder, executive director of the P.E.I. Rape and Sexual Assault Centre, says the advocacy-based model will improve investigations in the long run. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

Crowder said police forces like Calgary have used a similar model and have seen a reduction in the number of cases classified as "unfounded."

"What we would like to see now is the number of charges increasing," she said, adding that she'd like to see the unfounded rate reduced to three to eight per cent.

Pollard said the committee plans to meet again in April and he hopes this collaborative approach will apply to other investigations.

"I think we need to have more community involvement in the way we do business," he said.

Crowder said she'd like to see municipal police forces across the province adopt this model.

"I'm hoping that those other police forces will reach out. Otherwise yeah, they'll be hearing from us," she said.

More P.E.I. news