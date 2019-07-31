P.E.I. man arrested after 3-hour search

P.E.I. RCMP arrested a 39-year-old Kings County man on an outstanding arrest warrant on Tuesday evening after a three-hour search in the Head of Hillsborough area.

An officer with Kings District RCMP was on patrol in the area around 5:15 Tuesday evening and saw a man run into the woods after seeing the police car, according to police.

"It is a large wooded area with many roads. We requested the assistance of police dog service and the Queens District RCMP to set up a perimeter," RCMP Sgt. Chris Gunn said.

Gunn said there were about five police cruisers in the area during the search.

"It was actually the gentleman who walked out of the woods to one of the perimeter cars after three hours running from the police," Gunn said.

The man had failed to appear for sentencing on drug and driving related matters on May 6, at which time the court issued an arrest warrant.

After the man was arrested on Tuesday he was transported to the Provincial Correctional Centre and will appear in provincial court on Wednesday to face charges, Gunn says. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Gunn said the man is also facing new charges of prohibited driving and flight from police after a Kings District officer tried to stop a vehicle he was allegedly operating on Monday evening.

The police went to the man's residence and the man ran into the woods. At the time RCMP didn't have the resources to search safely, Gunn said.

Though the man is known to the police, Gunn said he was not considered dangerous.

