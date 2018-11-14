Skip to Main Content
3rd infanticide charge laid against Charlottetown woman
A Charlottetown woman pleaded guilty last month to infanticide in the deaths of two babies, has had a third charge laid against her in another death.

Shannon Dawn Rayner was arrested on Saturday and is being held in custody

Kevin Yarr · CBC News
Shannon Dawn Rayner is facing a new charge of infanticide. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

The remains of a third infant were found on Friday, and connected to Shannon Dawn Rayner, said Charlottetown police Monday morning.

Rayner was arrested and charged on Saturday. She is being held in custody.

