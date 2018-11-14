3rd infanticide charge laid against Charlottetown woman
A Charlottetown woman pleaded guilty last month to infanticide in the deaths of two babies, has had a third charge laid against her in another death.
Shannon Dawn Rayner was arrested on Saturday and is being held in custody
The remains of a third infant were found on Friday, and connected to Shannon Dawn Rayner, said Charlottetown police Monday morning.
Rayner was arrested and charged on Saturday. She is being held in custody.
With files from Brian Higgins