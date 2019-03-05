Court still awaiting mental-health report for woman charged in deaths of 2 infants

A court case involving a woman charged in the deaths of two infants has been adjourned once again.

The judge says he's been waiting months for an official report on the woman's mental health.

"There was a 30-day extension, now we are six to eight weeks after that," said Judge John Douglas during a brief court appearance by the woman Tuesday in Provincial Court in Charlottetown.

Shannon Dawn Rayner, 40, of Charlottetown has not entered pleas in connection with the deaths of the two infants. In both deaths, Rayner is charged with infanticide, failing to seek assistance in child birth and disposing of the dead body of a child with intent to conceal the fact it had been delivered.

The infants died in 2014 and 2016, according to court documents.

Court heard Tuesday that Rayner's assessment at the East Coast Forensic Hospital in Dartmouth, N.S., is now complete, but the report on that assessment has not been received by court officials.

Crown prosecutor makes note of delays

"We'd like to put on the record about the repeated delays," Crown prosecutor Valerie Moore told the judge.

Rayner attended the court hearing, and sat beside her lawyer Thane MacEachern. She did not speak during the proceedings.

The mental-health assessment was ordered in November 2018 to help the judge determine whether Rayner is fit to stand trial and can be held criminally responsible for her actions.

Court heard the forensic hospital has informed the judge by letter of the results of the assessment, but the complete written report has not been provided.

Rayner's lawyer declined to proceed until the complete report is available to the court.

The case was adjourned until March 15.

Ordered to stay away from grocery store

Shannon Rayner is not in custody. She is also charged with shoplifting, following an incident in February.

Court has ordered her to stay away from the Atlantic Superstore in Charlottetown while that matter is before the courts.

