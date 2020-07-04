Raspberry Point moves closer to building new oyster facility

The Raspberry Point Oyster Company is one step closer to building a 30,000-square-foot facility on P.E.I.'s North Shore after a public meeting Thursday.

The proposed facility will be close to the existing building in Rustico and will serve much the same function — processing and storage.

"There was a request for a major variance to accommodate the height of the building," said Matthew Jelley, mayor of the Resort Municipality of Stanley Bridge, Hope River, Bayview, Cavendish and North Rustico.

There was also a presentation on the environmental assessment of the proposals.

"That's part of our approval process in the municipality is to have the environmental assessment presented publicly," Jelley said, adding both the height request and the assessment were part of Thursday's public meeting.

Mayor Matthew Jelley says the municipality is OK with Raspberry Point's environmental assessment, but it will also need to be approved by the province's environment department. (Travis Kingdon/CBC News)

Jelley said some people attended in person and others from the municipality attended by video link. He said some people had questions, but most questions concerned hours of operation and traffic.

"Generally, it's relocating a lot of the current equipment and just getting into a space that is purpose-built and has quite a bit more storage," he said.

The actual processing operation will continue to grow as the oyster company grows, but the overall "equipment footprint" is similar to what Raspberry Point already had, Jelley said.

He said the municipality is OK with the environmental assessment. The province's Environment Department will also have to approve it.

The proposal and environmental assessment are posted online at the municipality's website and are open for comments from people in the area until July 14.

The information will be collected and presented at the next planning board meeting July 15.

"The following Monday, at our regular council meeting, we should be in a position to take [the] planning board recommendation and make a decision on the development permit portion of the project," Jelley said.

