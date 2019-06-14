Raptors win inspiring for P.E.I. fans

Islanders gathered at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown Thursday night, one of dozens of such gatherings across the country, to watch the Toronto Raptors win their first NBA title in franchise history.

It was also the first championship for a team outside the U.S.

The Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors 114-110 to win the series in six games. It was a tense contest that went back and forth all night.

Hugh Richards, one of hundreds of fans at Eastlink Centre, said it was a victory not only for the Raptors, but for basketball in Canada.

"It's going to inspire a lot of young people for sure," said Richards.

Hugh Richards, right, and Colin Kelly were among hundreds of fans at the Eastlink Centre. (Ken Linton/CBC)

"This is a great character building sport. It brings people together."

Kawhi Leonard, who came to the Raptors in a blockbuster trade in the offseason and led the Raptors all year, made two free throws to seal the win with less than a second remaining.

Leonard was named the series MVP.

