5 P.E.I. visitors with positive rapid test results later confirmed as negative

The first day of rapid tests for visitors entering Prince Edward Island at Borden-Carleton resulted in five positive results for COVID-19, but all five people were later confirmed to be negative when given PCR tests.

That's according to a summary of data from the provincial government provided to CBC News Monday afternoon.

"The testing process is going well," the statement said. "However we are continually working on strategies to improve the process mainly in terms of decreasing the time it takes to test individuals."

That could include having two testers per lane for vehicles coming off Confederation Bridge at Borden-Carleton and off the Nova Scotia-P.E.I. ferries in Wood Islands.

Testing one driver arriving alone in a vehicle takes about five minutes, public health officials estimate.

"Training continues this week in preparation for what we expect will be a busy few days around Canada Day and this coming weekend," the provincial government statement added, with as many as 20,000 individuals either arriving on P.E.I. or returning to the Island after travel elsewhere.

On Sunday, about 2,000 vehicles entered P.E.I. by means of the bridge, and another 3,000 were expected to arrive in Borden-Carleton by the end of the day Monday.

The NFL vessel Confederation crossed the Northumberland Strait six times on Sunday, carrying passenger vehicles for the first time in 2021. (Laura Chapin/CBC)

On the southeastern tip of the Island, two Northumberland Ferries boats were taking passenger vehicles for the first time this season, and were near capacity with about 100 vehicles for each of the 12 one-way sailings, the company said.

"Our crew and our company is really excited at being able to accommodate and welcome a lot more people to Prince Edward Island," said vice president and general manager Don Cormier.

"Things are going quite smoothly."

The provincial Department of Justice and Public Safety had received 57,967 PEI Pass applications by 4 p.m. Monday and approved 32,309 of them.

Health officials estimated it was taking five minutes to administer a rapid test when a person arrived alone in a vehicle after P.E.I. opened its borders to isolation-free travel for vaccinated Atlantic Canadians on Sunday, June 27. (Kevin Yarr/CBC)

People looking to enter P.E.I. without having to isolate had been able to use the passes since just after midnight on Saturday.

The passes, obtained by providing proof of residence and at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, allow quicker screening at Prince Edward arrival points.

Officials "continue to prioritize applications by the date individuals note on their application," the province said.

Prince Edward Island currently has no active cases of COVID-19, and has reported no new cases since June 3.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region:

Nova Scotia reported four new cases on Monday. The province has 57 active cases.

reported four new cases on Monday. The province has 57 active cases. New Brunswick has one new case, and has 26 active cases.

has one new case, and has 26 active cases. Newfoundland and Labrador has one new COVID-19 case and there are six active cases.

