P.E.I. introduces rapid COVID-19 tests at border

Truckers and rotational workers arriving on P.E.I. are being given access to COVID-19 tests that will give them results with two hours, starting Monday.

Truckers were complaining last week about short hours at the testing clinic at the foot of Confederation Bridge, and self-isolation periods while waiting for initial test results.

"Many of the people we test at the border are providing essential services to P.E.I.," said Health PEI head of nursing Marion Dowling in a news release.

"Providing fast and accurate COVID-19 tests for people entering the province is important to protect P.E.I. from importation of the virus."

P.E.I. extended opening hours for the COVID-19 in response to truckers' concerns on Friday.

Under the new testing system, truckers and rotational workers will get a rapid test at the Borden-Carleton site. If the test is positive they will receive a call within two hours. If two hours passes without a call, that means it was negative, and they can come out of self-isolation.

A positive result will need to be confirmed by a PCR test, but the person would remain in quarantine in the meantime.

